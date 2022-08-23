American Century Companies Inc. Has $771.03 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,560,957 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107,844 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 0.5% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $771,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.04. The company had a trading volume of 88,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,672. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $170.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

