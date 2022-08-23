American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 3.09% of F5 worth $391,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in F5 by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,062 shares of company stock worth $1,180,798. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.49. 5,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,285. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.15. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $142.43 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.50.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

