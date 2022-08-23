American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Exxon Mobil worth $539,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,101,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 457.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after purchasing an additional 360,275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.54. 1,365,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,965,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

