American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Linde worth $422,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE LIN traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $293.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,404. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

