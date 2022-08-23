American Century Companies Inc. Sells 138,860 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,544,951 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 138,860 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of NXP Semiconductors worth $656,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,623,079,000 after purchasing an additional 664,862 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.31. 30,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,851. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $140.33 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

