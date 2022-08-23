American Century Companies Inc. Sells 29,942 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,942 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,541,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after buying an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after buying an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $115.03. 760,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,441,452. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.