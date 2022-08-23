American Century Companies Inc. Sells 36,590 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,590 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.86% of Intuitive Surgical worth $927,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 125.4% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 21,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.86. 102,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,624. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.86. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.83 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

