American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,364 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.06% of Cintas worth $461,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $429.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,343. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

