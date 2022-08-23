American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 162,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,048,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

American Tower Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,484. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.