American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get American Well alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Well news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 24,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $89,200.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 963,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,941.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

American Well Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Well by 605.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

AMWL stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.16. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.