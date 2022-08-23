America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $83.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $113.00.
America’s Car-Mart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $130.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.91. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.
See Also
