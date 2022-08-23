Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280,575 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,457,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.4% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 9.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $244.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average of $241.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

