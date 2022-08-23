Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Target Price at $51.67

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,682,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,840,000 after acquiring an additional 51,639 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,138,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,015,000 after purchasing an additional 184,517 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,307,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,661,000 after buying an additional 523,243 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.