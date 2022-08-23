Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT at C$15.22

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.09.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NWH.UN opened at C$13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.16.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

(Get Rating)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.