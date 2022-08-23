Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT at C$15.22

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.09.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NWH.UN opened at C$13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.85 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.16.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

