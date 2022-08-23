Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Ansell Stock Down 3.0 %

ANSLY stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.00. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.23. Ansell has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

