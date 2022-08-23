Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 108,057 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7,864.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,510,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,453,000 after buying an additional 2,479,037 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,025,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.