AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Given New GBX 35 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AOWDF. Panmure Gordon lowered AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AO World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of AOWDF stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. AO World has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

