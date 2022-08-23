Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APOG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $9,391,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 957,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,111,000 after acquiring an additional 67,503 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $901,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.73 million, a P/E ratio of 63.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.