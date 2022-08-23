Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 244,895 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.