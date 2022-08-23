Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of AGTC stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
