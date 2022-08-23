Argent Trust Co Decreases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,816 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 27.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Down 3.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

