Argent Trust Co Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 70,775 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,750,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $234.49 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

