Argent Trust Co Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $362,598,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,452 shares of company stock worth $5,123,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.77.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.