Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $369.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $324.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.89. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.00.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

