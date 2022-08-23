Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Argent Trust Co lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

NYSE CI opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $293.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.36. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

