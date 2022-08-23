Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ARLO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 15,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.62. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.37 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $981,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $175,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,636 shares of company stock worth $1,436,338. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

