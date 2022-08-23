Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 465,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,619,379. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at PayPal

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

