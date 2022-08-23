Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 60,130 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,130 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.0% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $102.10. 121,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,470. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

