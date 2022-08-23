Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $20,031,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,391 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,690,804. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

