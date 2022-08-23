Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,280,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,205,000 after buying an additional 25,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 180,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,406,000 after buying an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $450.21. 59,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.28.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

