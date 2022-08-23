Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in FMC by 12.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in FMC by 37.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 146,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.45. 10,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.40. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

