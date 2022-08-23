Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $27.80 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.11. The stock had a trading volume of 73,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.