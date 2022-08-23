Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases 302 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SYK traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,963. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

