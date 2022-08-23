Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.4% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.58.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded up $61.30 on Tuesday, reaching $569.35. The stock had a trading volume of 243,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.60 and a 200 day moving average of $531.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of -141.08, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $367.21 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

