Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.13. 94,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418,049. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

