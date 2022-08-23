Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given New GBX 4,655 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,115 ($49.72) to GBX 4,655 ($56.25) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,625 ($55.88) to GBX 4,825 ($58.30) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($57.64) to GBX 4,136 ($49.98) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global cut shares of Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($78.54) to GBX 6,100 ($73.71) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5,227.67.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Ashtead Group stock opened at $208.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $349.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.48.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.65 per share. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.