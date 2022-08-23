Astrantus Ltd Acquires New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, hitting $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,072. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $102.14 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

