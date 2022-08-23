Astrantus Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,600 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,598. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.