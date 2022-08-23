Astrantus Ltd Buys Shares of 3,900 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Progressive comprises approximately 0.7% of Astrantus Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $560,913,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after buying an additional 1,243,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after buying an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,349,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,089,000 after purchasing an additional 858,706 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,235. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.