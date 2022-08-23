Astrantus Ltd Decreases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Astrantus Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Block by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Block by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 34,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $35,614,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,814 shares of company stock worth $26,335,540. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Block from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.34.

SQ stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $71.21. 254,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,832,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $276.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

