Astrantus Ltd Has $417,000 Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Astrantus Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,839,000 after buying an additional 101,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 64,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,138. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Articles

