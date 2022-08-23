Astrantus Ltd Has $484,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Astrantus Ltd increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 448,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237,660. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.71.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.68.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

