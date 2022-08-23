Astrantus Ltd Invests $422,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,621,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,984,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 241,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,465. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

