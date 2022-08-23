Astrantus Ltd Invests $422,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,621,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,984,000 after acquiring an additional 62,540 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.42. 241,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,465. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
