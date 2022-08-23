Astrantus Ltd Invests $473,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,416. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

