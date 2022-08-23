Astrantus Ltd Makes New $383,000 Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masco Price Performance

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,282. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $46.27 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

