Astrantus Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,000 TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. TC Energy comprises about 0.8% of Astrantus Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 57.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.77.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.64. The stock had a trading volume of 62,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,771. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.28%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

