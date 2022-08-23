Astrantus Ltd Sells 955 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Astrantus Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.