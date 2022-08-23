Astrantus Ltd Takes $383,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.6 %

DGX stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.88. 10,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average is $136.36. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.33 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

