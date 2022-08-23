Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.15 million. Asure Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.05–$0.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Asure Software Stock Up 3.2 %

ASUR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asure Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

