ATB Capital Increases Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$8.75

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.80.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at C$6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

