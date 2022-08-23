AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. 284,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,851,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

